Cop offers $60 for 3 children

Shamiso Dzingire  •  15 February 2019 11:20AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - A police officer yesterday offered to pay $60 as maintenance for his three minor children.

Luke Mafusire said he could afford the $287 that his wife Winfielder Madyangove was claiming for their children aged 12 years, 8 and 2.

Mafusire said his salary was $109.

“I earn $109. I took out loans while we were still married to finance our business and will finish paying the loans in December and another one in 2020,” Mafusire said.

“Since my salary cannot sustain me, I do odd jobs like cutting people’s grass to earn extra money. I can earn up to $60 per month. My brother also helps me,” he added.

Magistrate Nyasha Marufu ordered Mafusire to pay $90 per month with effect from this month. 

    Post a comment

    Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
    Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
    - Editor

    Your email address will not be shared.
     

    Popular this week

    Download our mobile app
    Loading...

    Popular this week

    © 2019 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

    Made in Zimbabwe
    Design & development by C2 Media     C2 Media