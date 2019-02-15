Cop offers $60 for 3 children

HARARE - A police officer yesterday offered to pay $60 as maintenance for his three minor children.

Luke Mafusire said he could afford the $287 that his wife Winfielder Madyangove was claiming for their children aged 12 years, 8 and 2.

Mafusire said his salary was $109.

“I earn $109. I took out loans while we were still married to finance our business and will finish paying the loans in December and another one in 2020,” Mafusire said.

“Since my salary cannot sustain me, I do odd jobs like cutting people’s grass to earn extra money. I can earn up to $60 per month. My brother also helps me,” he added.

Magistrate Nyasha Marufu ordered Mafusire to pay $90 per month with effect from this month.