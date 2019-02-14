Zim to host Women WC Qualifier

HARARE - Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has been awarded the rights to host the Africa regional qualifying tournament for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.

The qualifiers are scheduled for Harare across three venues - Harare Sports Club, Old Hararians and Takashinga Cricket Club – from May 5 to 13.

These qualifiers comes to Zimbabwe just over a year after the successful hosting of the men’s 2019 ICC World Cup Qualifiers and hard on the heels of a resounding 5-0 away series victory by the ladies over Namibia in the Namib Desert T20 Challenged in Walvis Bay last month.

A total of nine teams – Zimbabwe, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Uganda – are billed to participate in the Africa Qualifier tournament.

“This event will present us with another incredible opportunity to showcase not only the passion for cricket in Zimbabwe but also the warmth of our people as well as the breath-taking beauty of our country and its tourist attractions,” ZC acting managing director Givemore Makoni said during a media briefing at Harare Sports Club yesterday.

“With the tournament itself bringing together nine teams boasting some gifted and talented players, I am confident we are in for an unforgettable treat of entertaining and high-quality cricket.”

Zimbabwe will be gunning to make it to the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup- Africa Qualifier 2019 in order to qualify for the next stage which is the Global Qualifier tournament.

Captain Mary-Anne Musonda said the team is self-motivated to playing at the highest level of the game.

“I think pressure (to qualify for the next stage) is something we can’t run away from; it was a qualifier we were supposed to take but we have really accepted those defeats and we have taken responsibility for them,” she said.

“We have set down with the technical team and we have worked towards what can we do to better ourselves so that we don’t get the same results so I think us also hosting is going to help because of the home ground advantage.

“What we will just try to do is to just think about how best we can pitch our game and make sure that we are always thinking about what’s the highest level we can get as a team.

“So if you want to play as India, plays as Australia plays, what can we do? So what just motivates us is saying, from where we are, the way people look at us what we can do to change that because obviously if we are being called a development team probably it’s because of the way we carry ourselves.”