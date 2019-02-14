Zim set for Uganda tri-series

HARARE - Zimbabwean women cricketers are set to travel to Uganda for a T20 tri-series at the beginning of April as part of their preparations for the 2019 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Africa Qualifiers.

Zimbabwe will host these continental qualifiers — a nine-team tournament which will see the two finalists booking a place into the next stage of the qualifying phase — the Global Qualifier tournament.

Zimbabwe captain Mary-Anne Musonda said the trip to East Africa for the tri-series also involving Kenya will help them get into shape for the qualifiers.

“So far, what we have until the qualifiers is, internationally, we are going to Uganda. There’s going to be a tri-series from the 3rd of April to the 15th so we are going to be playing there…internationally that’s what we have otherwise locally we will be playing every Saturday and Sunday with the age group boys,” Musonda told reporters.

Both Uganda and Kenya are part of the nine teams that will be coming down to Zimbabwe for the qualifiers scheduled for Harare Sports Club, Old Hararians and Takashinga Cricket Club from May 5 to 13. The other six teams are Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Siera Leone and Tanzania.

Zimbabwe will be looking for some form of revenge over Uganda both during the tri-series and the qualifiers after the East Africans defeated the Lady Chevrons two years ago in the final of the Global ICC World T20 Africa Qualifiers in Namibia.

Having thrashed Uganda in the group stages, Zimbabwe went on to lose to the East Africans in the final.

“It was a qualifier we were supposed to take but we have really accepted those defeats and we have taken responsibility for them,” Musonda said..

Zimbabwe Cricket acting managing director Givemore Makoni said they are fully behind the team as they fight to make it to the World Cup in New Zealand.

“We have set aside resources to make sure that they are well-prepared so that when they play in this tournament, they will be able to compete and stand their ground,’ Makoni said.

“The triangular series in Uganda will help them very much because you will notice that the last time they failed to qualify, it was Uganda who did the damage.

“So to build confidence and motivate our women, we decided to send them to play there. Between now and the time we play (in the) tournament, I am confident they will have had enough in terms of preparations.”