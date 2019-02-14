Wife demands $1 000 upkeep

Shamiso Dzingire  •  14 February 2019 11:17AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - A Glen View teenager stunned the court when she claimed more than $1 000 from her former boyfriend as upkeep for their one-year-old child.

Rutendo Wadzinganyama, 19, claimed $1 140 from her car dealer boyfriend Confidence Mucheka.

When magistrate Nyasha Marufu requested that she justifies her claim, Wadzinganyama failed to do so.

Wadzinganyama, who resides with her parents, claimed $150 for medical aid cover, $150 rent, $50 entertainment, and $100 for clothes, $50 for electricity and water bills.

She also said she will need a maid since she intends to go back to school and justified demanding entertainment allowance for the child, saying that is the lifestyle she was accustomed to while she was cohabiting with Mucheka.

“This does not even reach $1 000. You see it is difficult to justify a figure you plucked out of nowhere. You cannot just sit down and demand such an amount,” Marufu said.

Wadzinganyama insisted that her former lover can afford the money as he earns $2 000 on average from his car dealership.

She told the court Mucheka owns a house in Epworth and a Mercedes Benz C200.

However, Machala offered to pay $30 per month saying on average he realised $150 per month which is commission based.

He denied owning a car and a house and insisted that he is an agent, not a car dealer.

Marufu remanded the matter to tomorrow and ordered Wadzinganyama to go to the Central Vehicle Registry and to the local board to prove if Mucheka owns a car and a house.

    Post a comment

    Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
    Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
    - Editor

    Your email address will not be shared.
     

    Popular this week

    Download our mobile app
    Loading...

    Popular this week

    © 2019 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

    Made in Zimbabwe
    Design & development by C2 Media     C2 Media