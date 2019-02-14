Top equestrian coach in town

HARARE - Leading equestrian coach, trainer and international event rider Darrell Scaife is currently in the country conducting a coaches’ training, Zimbabwe Equestrian Federation secretary-general Gayle Hanssen confirmed yesterday.

Scaife, is the coach of Zimbabwe Olympian Camilla Kruger, the first ever equestrian to represent the country in Olympics in the Olympics following her participation in the Rio Games in 2016. She is based in the United Kingdom.

“This week we will have Camilla Kruger’s coach from the UK training some of our coaches,” Hanssen told the Daily News yesterday.

“We have had three athletes going to youth Olympics, winning the team bronze in 2010 and 2018 for Africa and we are now formulating starting an Africa wide programme to develop athletes for the Senegal 2022 Yog.”

Hanssen who is heavily involved in formulating this programme as an initiative of the African Confederation of Equestrian Sports where she is also secretary-general is hopeful for some medals come 2022.

“We obviously hope for at least another Africa team medal and also aiming for an individual - from an Africa athlete at these games,” she said.

Speaking from her UK base, Kruger underlined the importance of Zimbabwe having a qualified coach in Scaife to train the local equestrian coaches.

“My coach, Darrell Scaife is currently in Zimbabwe training the coaches. This is so important. It means then the coaches in Zim are up to date with the standards or performance, plus we are all singing from the same Hymn Sheet then,” Kruger told the Daily News.