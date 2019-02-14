Mliswa ejected from Parly

HARARE - Norton MP, Temba Mliswa was yesterday ejected from the National Assembly after he accused Parliament of bias in dealing with his altercation with Zanu PF MP for Chegutu West Dexter Nduna.

Nduna and Mliswa clashed on Monday after the latter accused the former, a chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on Transport, of embezzling $11 million from the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara).

Intending to have Parliament censure, Nduna, who during the altercation had threatened to deal with him outside the august House and that he had killed some people before, Mliswa demanded that Parliament must investigate Nduna.

“We have had several people killed in this country and the army has been blamed yet the answer lies with Nduna because we do not know if he is not the one who did it so Parliament cannot have murderers…it’s an issue you must take serious and an enquiry must be made,” Mliswa charged.

However, when acting Speaker Tsitsi Gezi tried to silence Mliswa, calling him to his desk for a talk, the bellicose Norton MP would have none of it.

This prompted Gezi to direct the sergeant at arms to eject Mliswa from the house.

Speaking to journalists outside Parliament Mliswa said he was going to take the matter up with the executive.

“We cannot continue with a speaker who takes parliament for a Zanu PF institution when there are opposition and independent MPs like me. I will have to raise the issue with the president (Emmerson Mnangagwa),” Mliswa said.

Dragging the executive into issues emanating from the legislature is however, against the doctrine of separation of powers among the three arms of government — the executive, judiciary and legislature — which ought to be independent of each other as envisaged by the country’s Constitution.

Meanwhile Nduna has since filed a $10 million defamation lawsuit against Mliswa for accusing him of being a thief and “intentionally damaging his reputation.”

The lawsuit was filed in the High Court on Tuesday.

In his application, lodged through his lawyers Chambati, Mataka and Makonese Attorneys, Nduna said the utterances by Mliswa were defamatory as they were not true.

“The utterances by the defendant are false and malicious meant to damage the reputation of the plaintiff in the eyes of government ministers, fellow National Assembly members and the constituency that he represents,” the court papers read in part.