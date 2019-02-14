Grandpa commits suicide over infidelity accusations

MUTARE - A 65-year-old Nyanga grandpa killed himself after he was accused of cheating with a neighbour.

Julius Nyapadi of Bumhira Village under Chief Saunyama was found dead on Monday in Block B2 Nyamaropa Irrigation Scheme by a villager.

Manicaland police spokesperson Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said Nyapadi had a misunderstanding with his wife Silvia Chirinda, 50, on Sunday over suspected infidelity.

She had claimed that he was seeing one Ruth Nyamande — their neighbour.

Police said Nyapadi had acted as if everything was normal as he left home purporting to be going to the irrigation scheme to work in their field.

His body was discovered at around 09:00 hours by Loveton Mavhunze, 21, who made a police report at Nyamaropa Police Station.

Police, who attended the scene, concluded that Nyapadi had died from poison after discovering the residue, which was in a cup besides his body.

Kakohwa implored couples to always refer their disputes to either relatives, churches or professional counsellors to prevent loss of life.

“There surely was a better way to manage such a dispute had there been a support structure, considering the ages of the couple,” Kakohwa said.