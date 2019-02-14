Chivayo in court for bribery

HARARE - Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has been arraigned before the courts for allegedly bribing Zimbabwe Power Company’s (ZPC) ex-board chairperson with $10 000 to award him the Gwanda Solar Project deal.

Chivayo appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwgwa yesterday represented by advocates Lewis Uriri and Sylvester Hashiti.

Mugwagwa ruled that Chivayo would continue abiding by bail conditions imposed in a fraud case involving the power deal where he paid $2 000 coupled with stringent conditions.

Prosecutor Michael Reza alleged that sometime in 2013, ZPC called for bids for construction of the Gwanda Solar Project and Chivayo responded through his company Intratek (Pvt) Ltd (Intratrek).

The court heard that on October 22, 2015 Chizhanje convened a board meeting and directed that ZPC proceed to sign the deal with Intratrek.

It was alleged that the contract was signed between ZPC and Intratrek with Chivayo’s company failing to provide a bank guarantee.

On January 21, 2016 Chivayo and his company reportedly transferred $10 000 to Kazhanje’s personal bank account.

He allegedly misrepresented that he had capacity to implement the project.

Chivayo reportedly won the tender at $172 848 597.

The court heard on October 23, 2015 ZPC acted on the misrepresentation and signed a contract with Chivayo for implementation of the project.

It was alleged that ZPC released $5 607 814, 24 into Intratrek bank account for the project to take off.

Chivayo allegedly to implement the project but converted or transferred the money into various individual and company accounts.

The court heard he was also authorised by RBZ to load $849 479 into his visa cards for importation of earth moving equipment in America for construction at Gwanda Solar Project.

However, it was alleged, Chivayo failed to notify the Exchange Control Authority of all material particulars relating to importation of the said equipment into Zimbabwe but he did not import anything.

ZPC suffered prejudice of $5 607 814.24 and nothing recovered.