Chitungwiza clears air on title deeds

CHITUNGWIZA - Chitungwiza Town Council says those who want to acquire title deeds to their properties have to clear all outstanding council arrears first.

This comes as council employees are being accused of hoodwinking indebted members of the Chitungwiza Old People’s Association members to pay $10 so they clear their arrears with council.

“There is a process that one needs to go through to get title deeds. First, they have to clear all council dues and be issued with a rates clearance certificate. After that a certificate of occupation must be signed by the planning section then the property is surveyed,” Chitungwiza council spokesperson Lovemore Meya told the Daily News.

Meya said after going through the procedure, Chitungwiza will then recommend for the release of the tittle deeds to the Local Government ministry, where upon approval, the document is issued by the Urban State Land department.

The spokesperson said paying bribes to council employees was illegal and will not result in the desired actions. Meya highlighted that residents occupying former council core houses should first fill in conversion of rental accommodation to home ownership forms for the process to start.

“Mechanisms have been put in place by Chitungwiza for such things. However, residents should note that the town does not deal with group processing of deeds. Situations differ, which is why it is important for residents to approach council and submit their requests individually,” he said.

Last year, Chitungwiza residents told the town clerk George Makunde that they were tired of paying rentals and hefty bills for properties they had been staying in for a long period of time.

The Chitungwiza Old People’s Association told Makunde that it was time that they were issued with title deeds to the houses. Makunde however, advised them that the issuance of title documents could not be immediate as there were legal procedures.

“We know that there are people who have been staying in the same house for more than 30 years. They should come to the council offices with their grievances and we look into it so that they get the deeds,” he said.