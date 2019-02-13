Robbers pounce on SA-bound bus

BULAWAYO - Five armed robbers pounced on a South Africa-bound Brooklyn Bus from Bulawayo to Mussina on Monday evening and got away with valuables worth thousands of dollars.

Thirty-six passengers were said to be on-board and they lost valuables that includes cash, cell-phones and passports.

According to sources, the incident occurred on Monday around 11pm near Irsvale turn-off in Umzingwane district.

The bus reportedly left Bulawayo with 36 booked passengers and did not pick up anyone along way.

Upon reaching Irsvale one of the armed robbers stood up and fired in the air before ordering the driver to immediately stop the bus.

His four accomplices emerged from the back and ordered the passengers to lie down before robbing them of their valuables.

After committing the robbery, the five men disappeared into the night and the bus proceeded to Gwanda Police Station where a report was made.

The actual value of the goods is not yet known.

Contacted for comment, Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident, but said the police were still compiling the information.

“It’s true but I don’t have the details yet, you will have to get the information from the Harare office when the information is available,” he said.

The incident comes hard on the heels of an armed robbery which occurred in Beitbridge recently where one person was killed and three injured when a Smart Bus they were travelling in was attacked by two armed robbers.