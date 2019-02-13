Muguti to lose property

Pauline Hurungudo  •  13 February 2019 11:11AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Former Health deputy minister Edwin Muguti has once again drawn the High Court whip as he is set to lose property in a case between him and African Century Limited.

In a notice published yesterday, the Sheriff of the High Court has instructed Prolific Auctions to sell by public auction Muguti’s Mercedes Benz 560, Mercedes Benz 280, green water tank, an Ecco flat screen TV set, a deep freezer, solar panels and a Toyota Vista, among other assets.

Last year, Muguti was also in the news for the wrong reasons after receiving a default judgment for failing to pay over $13 600 in rental arrears for a property in the capital city.

Several former ministers in the country are currently caught up in squalls of lawsuits and debt, while others are currently facing imprisonment owing to mismanagement and abuse of office-related charges. 

