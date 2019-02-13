Heritage Printing in trouble

HARARE - In what could turn out to be the last nail on the coffin for Heritage Printing (Private) Limited, its liquidator is now disposing of the company’s assets.

Heritage had been one of the major newspaper and book printing operators in Zimbabwe.

For many years, the business found the going tough resulting in it being liquidated.

Yesterday, the liquidator Modern Mutumwa of MJV Chartered Accountants indicated that various assets belonging to Heritage would be sold through public auction, including the company’s main asset — the Sheet Fade printing machine.

Other assets to be sold include a book making machine, binding machine, heavy duty guillotine machine, sewing machine, folding machine, city line web printing press, VW Golf, laptops, heater, Panasonic switchboard and a Kaeser SX7 compressor among other things.