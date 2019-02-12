Kapfupi yearns for recognition

Musician and actor Freddy ‘Kapfupi’ Manjalima says it is high time the country recognises and respects its own living legends.

He singled himself out as one of the few living legends in the country with a gift of singing and acting at the same time.

“Artists come and go but legends stand the test of time. It is high time for Zimbabweans to appreciate the role we are playing as legends. We need to be appreciated while we are still alive,” Manjalima said.

Kapfupi’s sentiments come after reports that he is now a spent force in the showbiz industry.

“Hatiperi zvekumhanya (We don’t fade so fast). I am one of the best artists in the country gifted in acting and singing. I might be the only one with this gift in this country. Haa ndakanyanya (I am exceptional),” the Epworth based sungura and jiti musician said.

The Mai Nga-a hit maker told the Daily News on Sunday that he is currently working on his forthcoming 10-track-studio-album called Tiri Kufambira Nyaya Dzacho.

“The album is expected on the market in the next three weeks from now. I have put all my resources including time and commitment on the project.

“Last year I failed to release anything as I was busy preparing for this one, Tiri Kufambira Nyaya Dzacho,” he said.

Manjalima started his art career about two decades ago, acting on the streets of Harare.

He cut his niche in music after being inspired by the late superstar Oliver Mtukudzi after he featured in Pawatsuurwa, a musical by the late superstar.

The singer cum comedian, who rose to stardom with his blockbuster album Juice Card went on to collaborate with the late national hero, Tuku, on the song Dzimba off his 2015 studio album Toothbrush.

“I am happy that I started respecting mdara Tuku way back while he was still alive. He was the one who encouraged me to diverse into music from street theatre. He was my father in music,” Kapfupi said.

At first people did not take his music seriously, judging from the fun character he played in his comedy and series of dramas that were screened by the sole national television station, ZBC.

In 2010 Kapfupi’s song Mai Nga was also voted among the best songs of the year on the annual Radio Zimbabwe Coca-Cola Top 50 charts.

In the same period, his album Juice Card was nominated among outstanding albums at the annual National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) alongside sungura ace Alick Macheso’s Zvinoda Kutendwaand dancehall stalwart Winky D’s Igofigo (The Unthinkable).

Kapfupi is an artist of humble beginnings, started off as a herdboy in farms around Harare before becoming a gardener.

He later joined street theatre industry which paved way for him into television with the popular plays such as Magariro and Notorious Kapfupi alongside talented actors inform of Rumbidzai “Regina” Vingirai, Charles “Marabha” Merisi and Jeffrey “Aphiri” Chikwesere among others.

Kapfupi’s discography since 2006, when he ventured into music, is made up of Uchakanga Waya, Zvekuita Sei Pakuita Sei, Chocolate Yemajuru, Juice Card and Musoja, Madamburo and Toothbrush to mention only but a few.