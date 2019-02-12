Kamambo must not make ZIFA look small

HARARE - Recently ZIFA signed a “huge” deal with British Sports apparel

supplier Umbro to kit all the national teams including the Warriors

and Mighty Warriors.



But what should have been the crucial details of the deal were kept under wraps with both Zifa and Umbro still hailing the partnership a huge development.

It must be said it is very strange that sports journalists have not

queried why the details of the deal — especially the rewards such as money and marketing fees due to Zifa — were not made public. Right now we know the biggest deal we have in football is Manchester United’s with German giants Adidas worth £75 million a year. This is a 10-year deal worth £750 million.



The other details and benefits accruing to Manchester United and how Adidas will benefit from this lengthy relationship are a matter of public record. There is every reason to question the Zifa/Umbro deal and its intended benefits to Zimbabwe when such important details are not made public, except that the local football authorities will get five percent from sales of replica jerseys.



Given the current economic turmoil this becomes more important. In fact we all know how both Zimbabwe’s biggest crowd pullers — Dynamos and Highlanders — failed to reap rewards from an almost similar deal with Adidas.



Every well-meaning Zimbabwean would want to know how much money will go into the coffers of Zifa and what value will that deal bring to Umbro because in today’s modern game it is more than just selling replica jerseys. For Umbro to come on board they must have seen something special about the Warriors and put financial value on that brand yet officially that value is not mentioned beyond the so-called five percent retention on sold replica jerseys.



Surely Umbro can do better especially considering it previously kitted Manchester United, England and Manchester City. While it no longer have that alluring power anymore — given how it has

been put in the shade by the likes of Adidas and Nike — there is much that it can show on these shores rather than what has been said publicly about the three-year deal with desperate Zifa.

It must be said the leadership of Felton Kamambo, judging by the Umbro deal and suspension of his deputy Gift Banda, is not exactly the change that most fans hoped for when he assumed the reins. While it is too early to judge him, it is also fair to suggest that he hasn’t fully struck the right gears.