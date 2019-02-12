Go red this valentines …it is the colour of love

Red is a very emotionally intense colour. It is associated with danger, strength passion, desire but most of all love.

That is why red is the most popular colour on Valentine's Day and why men buy their women red roses, clothes, lingerie on the day.

Valentine’s Day is on Thursday, hence you need the right dress to mark the day.

Red is a very bold colour that screams confidence! Women who wear red lipstick for example, give off the impression that they are powerful, and exude sex appeal. Women who wear red are very alluring if the outfit is right. Red makes one stand out.

In Zimbabwe the trend is to wear red on Valentine's Day. Most retail outlets start advertising red clothing towards the end of January.

Even the men have joined in and wear a hint of red on the day. Whilst it is not a must to wear red on the 14th of February there is no harm in joining in the fun!

Red comes in different shades and hues and it is key for one to choose one that compliments their skin tone. Brighter reds tend to suit those with a lighter complexion better, and darker reds tend to look nice on people with dark skin.

If one wants to stand out, wearing red from head to toe is a brilliant idea but it is only for the brave, also bearing in mind that the hues must match. Pair red with black or white, or both colours to create a smart look.

Metalics or nudes are also a great idea for shoes and accessories. For the men, red is better worn as an accessory for example, ties, pocket squares, shirts, t-shirt.

An entire red outfit is for the Fashion Forward men who know how to pull it off, but I would not advise it.

Go ahead and go red this valentines!

When Valentine Day falls mid-week - tips from Trip Savvy

If you are a romantic who has been wondering, "When is Valentine's Day 2019?" here's the answer: Valentine's Day falls on February 14 in 2019 — as it does every year. However, the day of the week is different every year.

Regardless of whether February 14 lands on the calendar as a weekday or a weekend, Valentine's Day is officially celebrated on that numerical day.

Valentine's Day 2019 takes place on a Thursday.

And when Valentine's Day occurs on midweek day, many couples schedule their romantic weekend getaway for the weekend prior or the weekend after. That's when they do the major celebrating.

Don't wait till the last minute to make your Valentine's Day plans. If you do, you run the risk of being closed out of the best romantic places to stay and/or having to settle for gifts more avid lovers have rejected. Show your love before the holiday by planning to make it extra special for the one you love.

No gift says "I love you" on Valentine's Day like a bouquet of roses. Find out where to order roses online in time for Valentine's Day arrival, what different colours of roses mean, and what to do with those rose petals when they wilt.

Remember: Valentine's Day is for both of you. So be kind and generous, reciprocate the affection you receive, and be thankful that you are loved. While there's nothing wrong with hinting about a gift that would make your heart soar, be prepared to be gracious about whatever your love chooses to bestow upon you — even if it's only a heartfelt message.

(Cindy is a businessman and multi-award winning singer who runs Cindy's Corner in Harare)