Jere challenges PSL clubs

Premier Soccer League (PSL) president Farai Jere wants Premiership clubs to adopt a professional approach in the manner they conduct their business to help them unlock the commercial value of their brands and football.

Speaking on the sidelines of the PSL induction workshop for the newly-promoted teams in the capital yesterday, Jere said there is need for local teams to adopt modern football trends.

Jere also castigated allegations of bribery that are rocking Premiership side ZPC Kariba.

“We need to be professional in everything we do. PSL clubs should conduct their business in a transparent and ethical manner,’ Jere said.

“We don’t want squabbles. We don’t want to hear the issues we are getting at the moment, allegations of bribery.

“It’s something that we don’t expect from our football. It’s embarrassing to say the least. Issues to do with corporate governance should not be difficult.

“We are looking forward to an exciting season. We hope all these new clubs will be able to compete when the season commences.”

Meanwhile the newly-promoted teams — Manica Diamonds, TelOne FC, Mushowani Stars and Hwange — are confident of standing their ground when the new season commences on March 30.

Manica Diamonds, who were formed last year, steamrolled past their opponents in the Eastern Region to win promotion without tasting a single defeat all season.

After being perennial bridesmaids in the Northern Region Division One, Mushowani finally clinched their ticket to the top flight by winning promotion last season.

TelOne FC are also a newly-formed team and had to endure a bruising promotion battle against Tongogara which was only decided on the final day of the season.

After spending just one season in the lower league, Hwange have now bounced back into the top flight after winning the Southern Region Division One title.

Manica Diamonds chairperson Masimba Chihowa said: “We have completed our signings and we have signed 30 players of which five of them are juniors. We started our training about two weeks ago and we took our boys for a pre-season training in Masvingo for about eight days.

“We are expecting a lot from the players. We are expecting to entertain our supporters and everybody who has Manica Diamonds at heart.

“We have said to our coaches a top eight finish will not be bad. It will be a good achievement for us. Anything other than that will be a great a bonus for us.”