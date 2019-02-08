ZSE suspends trading in Falcon Gold shares

ZIMBABWE Stock Exchange (ZSE) has suspended trading in Falcon Gold Zimbabwe Limited’s shares with immediate effect.

In a statement, ZSE acting chief executive officer Martin Matanda said the gold miner had failed to publicise audited financial results for the year ended September 30, 2018.

“ZSE limited hereby notifies the investing public of the voluntary suspension from trading in shares of Falcon Gold Zimbabwe Limited with effect from February 5, 2019 ...,” Matanda said.

Accordingly, the ZSE sought and was granted permission to suspend trading of the company’s shares by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe “pursuant to the provisions of Section 64 (a) (ii) of the Securities and exchange Act [Cap 24:25].” This also comes as the company recently closed after government had ordered the miner to immediately cease operations within its proximity as a safety measure following the collapse of one of its mines on Boxing Day.