ZITF focuses on inclusivity

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company says this year’s edition of the annual exhibition is focusing on inclusion of previously excluded groups and reaching out to the international community.

In a statement last week, Nicholas Ndebele, the company’s acting general manager, said preparations for the 60th edition of the annual trade fair are gaining momentum and the organisers are upbeat and charged with positivity for a successful show.

“The diamond jubilee show takes place against a backdrop of Zimbabwe’s re-engagement with the international community and renewed impetus to work together to achieve a positive socio-economic outlook for Zimbabwe,” Ndebele said.

The show will take place from April 23 to 27 under the theme, “Propagating Industrial Growth through Trade and Investment.”

“The theme is a rallying call for industry and commerce to participate in the trade showcase to explore and cement synergies that promote trade and investment.

“It aligns itself to Zimbabwe’s economic reconstruction agenda by promoting ZITF 2019 as opportune engagement platform between and among trading and cooperating partners, potential investors, international and local business people,” he said.

Ndebele said particular emphasis has been placed on previously excluded economic groups with a number of corporates and organisations sponsoring exhibitions by small and medium enterprises which are owned by women and the youth.

“One such organisation is Homelink, which will host 140 women in SME business on their stand,” he said.

Ndebele said 33 934 square metres of exhibition space had already been booked.

“This represents a 68 percent occupancy rate; it has been taken up by a total of 180 exhibitors.

“This compares favourably to the booking situation at the same time last year where 143 exhibitors had taken up 31 584 square meters of space,” he said.

He said foreign interest in the exhibition has been high with confirmed foreign representation coming from Japan, Malawi and Mozambique.

“From the end of last year, ZITF has been engaged in a concerted foreign participation drive that includes one-on-one meetings with a total of 30 foreign heads of missions based in Zimbabwe and representing target countries from Sadc, South America, Asia and previously dormant markets such as Europe and North America,” Ndebele said.

Ndebele said company representatives had also taken part in high-level trade missions such as the Intra-Africa Trade “where they had promising meetings with government officials and business people from African countries such as Botswana, Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda”.

“We are hopeful for a speedy conclusion to these discussions, culminating in trade and investment delegations from the afore-mentioned countries during ZITF 2019,” he said.