Paynet Cup tourney launch on today

The Financial Services Soccer League’s flagship knockout tournament, the Paynet Cup is back with the launch for the 2019 edition set for this evening at ZB Sports Club in the capital.

The competition was shelved last year at the height of the price madness in the country. But the financial services provider Payserv, who sponsor the Paynet Cup, have once again committed themselves to bankrolling the competition which will be staged on February 16-17.

At least 16 teams are expected to compete in the tournament with the sponsors promising a big and better tournament.

“Payserv has been the proud sponsor of the Financial Services Soccer League for the past five years. It is, and continues to be our tradition to work with our partners, giving them a hand where we identify a need,” reads a statement by Payserv.

“More importantly, Payserv has had a positive impact on the members of this league and the financial services community through this sponsorship.

“This has resulted in some talented players being identified to play in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League like Hardlife Zvirekwi who once played for FBC Bank and is currently playing and captaining CAPS United and formerly played for the Warriors as a captain as well.

“This year’s tournament is promising to be bigger and better than the past tournaments because throughout the season, we have seen some teams which have displayed an exceptional level of talent with the potential of facing the defending champions ZB Life, who are the current holders of the Paynet Cup.

“ZB Life won the Paynet cup last year and this year we wait to see if they can defend the championship.”

Payserv is the holding company of four strategic business units namely; Paynet, Autopay, Microserv and Softserv.

It is proudly one of the leading Electronic Payments Software providers in Zimbabwe with more than four thousand corporate customers.