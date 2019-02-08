NEWS IN BRIEF: Zesn calls for multi-stakeholder taskforce

A local election lobby group has urged government to set up an inclusive multi-stakeholder taskforce to spearhead electoral and political reforms.

The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) said while it notes the establishment of an inter-ministerial taskforce to address recommendations and issues raised by the various election observer missions and the Motlanthe Commission on the August 1, 2018 shootings, it urged government to include a wide range of key stakeholders such as other political parties that participated in the 2018 harmonised election, churches and civic society groups including representatives of persons with disabilities, youths and women.

Zesn director Rindai Vava-Chipfunde said: “The Motlanthe Commission ... recommended the identification and implementation of strategies for reducing tensions, promoting common understandings of political campaigning, combating criminality, and uplifting communities.

“Zesn therefore calls for the inclusion of other stakeholders to ensure representation of all electoral stakeholders in the implementation of recommendations. . .” she said.