Miss Albinism pageant engages Salif Keita

Miss Albinism Zimbabwe Trust, licence holders of annual Miss Albinism pageant, have engaged Mali music icon Salif Keita to be part of this year’s pageant. The event, which is in its second year, is pencilled for March in Harare.



Miss Albinism Zimbabwe pageant director Brenda Mudzimu told the Daily News preparations are at an advanced stage.

“We have engaged Salif Keita to be part of the event. His wife is so supportive of the idea of the pageant and they want us to also partner them on Salif Keita Global Corporation,” Mudzimu said.



“However, we are still to finalise on the actual dates as we are waiting for Salif Keita’s confirmation of the dates. He is a busy man hence he needs time to look into his events calendar first.”

While waiting for the dates of the event that strives to stamp out discrimination and stigma surrounding the condition, the trust is hosting fundraising events just to oil the final event.



“There is a fundraising dinner in Bindura on February 22 at Mayfair Lodge. Two days later, Michael Lannas, now based in the United Kingdom, will stage a fundraising concert for us in Harare.

“We have partnered Ginimbi on the venue, Club Sankayi, which he availed to us for free. We are planning to host another fundraising concert there featuring different musicians,” she said.



Mudzimu is happy with the positive response her initiative is getting following last year’s event. “A number of corporates and well-wishers from different countries, mainly in the region, want to partner the event. They want to grow it from a national event to a continental showcase,” she said.



Renowned South African musician PJ Powers is the event’s patron.

The inaugural event ‘‘Beauty beyond the Skin’’ has attracted the attention of global media websites such as USA Today, Times Live and AFP among others, putting Zimbabwe under spotlight.



Meanwhile, according to United Nations, more than 600 people living with albinism have been attacked in the sub-Sahara region and this attack was fuelled by unfounded myths. Some believe sleeping with albino ladies can cure HIV and Aids while others says having sex with people living with albinism enhances one’s fortunes in life.

Zimbabwe is said to have 39 000 people living with albinism.