Ginimbi's all-white party for Australia

Flamboyant businessman and socialite Genius ‘‘Ginimbi’’ Kadungure will next month take his all-white-themed parties to Australia.



The tour will see Ginimbi in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth starting on March 9 and ending on March 16. He has taken on board exciting dancehall singer Enzo Ishall, Chillspot Records DJ Levels and DJ Rimo. Several of his followers on Instagram based in Australia have been calling on him to visit the country the same way he visited Dubai and other countries and he has answered their calls

.



Ginimbi is popular for staging flashy all-white parties which attract the wealthy, socialites and celebrities who meet to have expensive beverages. Ginimbi has since shared a promotional video for the tour giving his followers a teaser of what to expect in Australia.

Enzo Ishall has been lined up as the performing artiste and Chillspot Records producer Levels will be on the decks together with DJ Rimo.

The chanter has been on a rise with chart-topping singles that have become popular and probably reached Australia.

Last week, he was in Cyprus where he performed together with RnB singer Trevor Dongo and also having performed in the neighbouring South Africa.Things continue to shine for him, with a number of awards coming his way.



His handlers expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be on tour with Ginimbi. “This is a big opportunity and we appreciate the recognition of our stable Chillspot. Levels will be on the tables while Enzo will be the performing artiste,” Chillspot’s DJ Fantan said.

