Dynamos looking healthy - MaBlanyo

HARARE - After losing three quarters of their team which fought against relegation last season, questions on Dynamos’ pedigree to establish a strong side for the upcoming season are being raised.

Many have already written the country’s record champions off before the 2019 Castle Lager Premiership season has even started.

A visit to the team’s training ground at Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Sports Club; one is greeted with a host of unknown faces, who are probably looking to launch their careers with the Harare giants.

Kudzanai Dhemere, Tawanda Machake, Godfrey Mukambi, Jimmy Tigere and Simbararshe Chinani are probably the only recognisable players from last season’s squad.

The likes of Gift Saunyama, Marvelous Mukumba, Cleopas Kapupurika, Tonderai Mateyaunga, Blessing Mwandimutsira, Valentine Kadonzvo, Bret Amidu, Denver Mukamba, Panashe Mutasa and Emmanuel Mandiranga have all left the club.

James Marufu, Peace Makaha, Valentine Ndaba, Blessing Moyo, Kuda Kumwala and Quality Kangadze have also parted ways with the Glamour Boys.

In a bid to try and revive the team, Dynamos coach Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe has since lured former cub striker Edward Sadomba to reunite with the club.

The 35-year-old forward horned his skills at the defunct Agatha Shaneti Soccer Academy as well at Harare United before making a name for himself at Dynamos.

The Mbare-born forward helped the Harare giants win the 2007 title and reach the semi-finals of the African Champions League the following year, which eventually saw him draw the attention of foreign-based clubs.

His CV includes teams like Bidvest Wits, Liga Muculumana, Al-Hilal and Al Ahli Tripoli on the continent and Ittihad Kalba SC in the United Arab Emirates.

And as a way of appreciating DeMbare and their multitudes of supporters, Sadomba and the club have agreed that he features for one more season.

Former midfielder Archford Gutu is also training with the Glamour Boys and a deal is reportedly to be almost done. Gutu has been plying his trade in Sweden i.

Another former midfielder David Shoko has since resurfaced at the club and is highly expected to sign the dotted line this week leaving Chigowe to declare that the club is now in a “healthy” state despite the massive exodus.

Chigowe believes Shoko’s experience will come in handy as they try to bring back the glory days to the Harare giants.

Shoko has been playing his trade in Mozambique having left the Glamour Boys seven years ago.

“Dynamos are looking healthy,” Chigowe declared. “Shoko is in his second week with us and we are hoping if he shows the level of fitness that we are demanding, he will add experience to the rebuilding exercise. He is a disciplined young man and we have no problem having him in our team.”

Chigowe is convinced they have assembled a squad that would be able to compete with any team in the league and what is now left is to work the combinations and tactics.

“Now we have got an established squad of players and in two months we should have worked with our team’s tactics,’ he said.

In a bid to bring more options Dynamos have also signed a Ghanaian midfielder.

“We have been with him and his name is Robert and is one player who will add quality to what we are trying to achieve. He is a midfielder and has impressed me.”