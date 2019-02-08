Busy weekend for entertainers

It is a busy weekend for most entertainers as they return to normal showbiz programming. Competition for the urban clientele is high as most entertainers line up gigs in the CBD.

Macheso meets families

SUNGURA maestro Alick Macheso says it is now back to full business as he has a busy weekend ahead of him. Tonight, the musician drives to Chinhoyi for a performance at Dot Com Gardens.

Tomorrow he and his Orchestra Mberikwazvo will travel to Mt Darwin for a performance at Tiringindi Gardens. He concludes the weekend with a family show at Zebra Village in Mbare on Sunday.

Peter back in action

Young Igwe Peter Moyo is back in action after his annual January holiday. He opens his work schedule tonight with a show at Top 3 Hotel in Chegutu. Tomorrow, Peter and his Utakataka Express will in the capital with a show at East Point.

Sulu at Long Cheng

Dendera musician Suluman Chimbetu is back at his favourite hunting ground, Bar Rogue in the heart of the Long Cheng Plaza tonight. Sulu has promised a lot for his fans this year.

Tryson, Carlos Green share notes

Youthful dendera musician Tryson Chimbetu will exchange notes with crooner Carlos Green at East Point tonight.

Jah signal celebrates award

Award-winning dancehall singer Jah Signal will travel to Mutare for a performance at Club 263 tonight. Tomorrow, he will be in Marondera for a performance at the popular Club Werras courtesy of Boss Werras to celebrate his award.

He will conclude his busy weekend with a performance at Motor Action Sports Club on Sunday being hosted by Vokal.

Club Sankayi epic weekends

Exquisite uptown Club Sankayi continues to lead in as far as celebrity and the well to do entertainment is concerned. Tonight is the Ballers Night with DJs Ben, LRoy, Naidaand resident DJ Kiance. Saturday is the Carouse Saturdays with DJs Selekta Base, Rimo, C Skillz and Kiance. Sundays is the dancehall night with Judgment Yard.

Allan at Red Café

Dendera music godfather Allan Chimbetu is still in the game and going strong and tonight he will exhibit his artistry at Red Café in the capital.

Simba the Lion at Red Café

Budding musician Simba the Lion and his crew will tomorrow take their act to Red Café in the capital. Red Café has become a hub for several musicians to showcase their talents.

Tatenda Pinjisi off to Renco Mine

Budding sungura musician Tatenda Pinjisi of the Saina fame will tomorrow drive to Renco Mine for a performance at Chako Beer Hall. Pinjisi is not stopping and continues to showcase his talent.

Enzo Ishall off to Vic Falls

Rising dancehall chanter Enzo Ishall who is hot from Cyprus will tomorrow drive to the resort town of Vic Falls for a performance at Comfort Pub and Grill.