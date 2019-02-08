Bosso players end industrial action

BULAWAYO - Highlanders players have ended their industrial action which saw their pre-season camp in Matabeleland South suffer a false start.

With the club still negotiating their sponsorship package with NetOne for the 2019 Castle Lager Premiership season, Bosso were unable to pay the January salaries.

Technical manager Madinda Ndlovu had arranged a training camp away from the City of Kings which was supposed to start on Tuesday.

However, senior players refused to train demanding payment of their January salaries which forced club chairperson Kenneth Mhlophe to intervene.

The players were demanding a cushioning allowance of $200 while they waited for their salaries to be paid but the club was offering only $100.

Ariel Sibanda, Peter Muduhwa, McClive Phiri, Tendai Ndlovu, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Charlton Siamalonga, Nedrick Madeya, Bukhosi Ncube and Andrew Mbeba all left the camp on Tuesday evening.

Denzel Khumalo, Ray Lunga, Brian Banda, Godfrey Makaruse, Tinashe Makanda and Munyaradzi Chitambwe later followed suit.

Midfielder Adrian Silla even refused to board the team bus when the club left Bulawayo on Sunday for the training camp.

While their teammates boycotted training, new arrivals Cleopas Kapupurika, Nqobizitha Masuku, Russell Chifura, Vincent Moyo and Mbekezeli Sibanda all remained in camp and did not join the industrial action.

This left the coaches with a skeletal squad and as a last resort; Bosso had opted to call in reinforcements from their development squad n order to beef up numbers at the training camp.

But it seems that the club and the senior players have reached an agreement which will see the pre-season camp finally taking off.

“Highlanders Football Club wishes to announce that further to the work stoppage by some of our players, leading to them being excused from pre-season camp,” Bosso chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said in a statement.

“The club’s leadership and the affected players have agreed to settle the various outstanding matters in keeping with the club’s laid down procedures.

“The two parties resolved the issue amicably and the players will join pre-season camp this evening to continue with their preparations for the new football season.

“Both parties sincerely regret this unfortunate incident that puts the image of the club, sponsors, its various stakeholders and partners into disrepute.

“We wish to apologise for any and all inconvenience, discomfort and anxiety that may have been caused by this unfortunate incident. We remain committed to presenting a competitive side in the coming season.”