Black Rhinos target top five

After making some significant signings thus far, ahead of the pending 2019 Castle Lager Premiership season, Black Rhinos coach Hebert Maruwa has set his side a target of a top five finish.

The army side have carried out a lot of work so far by capturing the services of former Dynamos trio of Gift Saunyama, Leroy Murape and Marvellous Mukumba, Francesco Zekumbawira from ZPC Kariba as well as Andrew Tandi, who is joining from Bulawayo Chiefs.

Chauya Chipembere have recalled Wilson Chakanyuka, who was on loan with Yadah last season, while full back Jameson Mukombwe is also returning following a loan spell with the reigning Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum.

After a bright start to the 2018 season, Rhinos stuttered in the second half of the campaign before eventually finishing in seventh place on the log — some 29 points behind FC Platinum.

“So far so good, everything is going according to plan. We are assessing players, the new guys who are coming in as well as trying different combinations,” Maruwa said.

“Last season, I think we did very well finishing seventh on the log was commendable for us. So this year we are aiming at improving from that and possibly finish in top five. And I’m confident we will achieve that.”

Despite their heavy activity on the transfer market, Maruwa is also hoping to make more signings before the window closes.

“I’m quite happy with the composition of the team I have but we are still looking at adding two or three guys to the team we have,” he said.

“We want to beef up wide areas as well as a goalkeeper and a defender before the window closes.”

Maruwa also took time to clarify the position of goalkeeper Ashley Reyners, who was earlier reported to be heading to new-promoted Manica Diamonds.

The Mutare-based club included the goalkeeper among the new signings they acquired last month.

“I was surprised when I read in the newspapers that Reyners was going to join Manica Diamonds,” Maruwa said.

“In as far as I’m concerned; he still has a contract with Black Rhinos and is our player. He is one of our senior players and is here to stay.”