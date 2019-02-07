ZTA appoints acting CEO

Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Priscah Mupfumira and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA)board have seconded from the board, Rita Likukuma on an acting role of chief executive with effect from February 1, 2019.

ZTA chief operating officer, Givemore Chidzidzi had been acting since November 2018 on behalf of Karikoga Kaseke who has been off work on medical grounds. Likukuma brings in vast corporate governance experience having served on various boards.

She is the deputy chairperson of the current Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe board and non-executive director of PG Industries.

She is the current chairperson at Turnall Holdings Ltd and is a director on the Morgan Company Board, an international business consortium currently in advanced stages of setting up in Zimbabwe.

She was the chairperson of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe until January 2013. In June 2014, she was appointed a member of the CMED board of directors.Likukuma served as the managing director at the Solar Division at Art Corporation and was a senior executive at Unilever.

She holds a Masters in Business Administration from the Oxford Brookes University and a Bachelor of Science Economics Degree at the University of Zimbabwe.

The new acting ZTA CE also studied for a City and Guilds Diploma in Electrical Installations.

Likukuma is charged with driving the vision of the Authority in line with that of the nation.