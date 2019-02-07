Zim golfers hunt in Cape Town

HARARE – At least six Zimbabwean golfers will be in contention when the RAM Cape Town Open returns to Royal Cape Golf Club in South Africa this morning.

After the festive season break, the Sunshine Tour returned last week with the Eye of Africa PGA Championship in Johannesburg last week before moving to Cape Town this week.

Ben Follett-Smith, Mark Williams, Mohammad Rauf Mandhu, Robson Chinoi, Anthony Michael and Ryan Cairns will be flying the Zimbabwean flag high in the Western Cape this week.

Follett-Smith was the best performer at the Eye of Africa Championship as he finished tied for 17th with a score of 4-under-par 284.

Williams also made the cut last week and competed in the championship rounds but finished way down the leaderboard in 58th place with a score of 10-over-par 298.

Mandhu and Chinoi has to take part in the pre-qualifying tournament in order to book their place among the 156-strong field for the RAM Cape Town Open.

Chinoi carded a score of 1-over-par 73 at yesterday’s pre-Q to secure on of the 15 available slots to take part in today’s first round.

Mandhu was a further shot behind his compatriot after scoring a 74 that also ensured he is part of the 156 field for the RAM Cape Town Open.

Last year, the seven-year-old tournament was staged at the King David Mowbray Golf Club due to a drought that had affected Royal Cape Golf Club.

From 2012 to 2016 it was played annually in November, but it was changed to be staged in February since last year and the tournament boasts a prize fund of R2-million.

Four of the six previous winners, Rhys Enoch who is defending, Jacques Kruyswijk who won it a year before Enoch did, Jaco Ahlers who won in 2014 and Jake Roos who won the first event in 2012, are in the field this week.