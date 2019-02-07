OGs U21 out for more blood

HARARE - Old Hararians (OH), Southern City and Old Georgians (OGs) will be out to maintain their winning streaks when the Harare Rugby Board (HRB) Under-21 Championship continues this week.

The three teams are unbeaten in Group B after two rounds of action and can make it three out of three this weekend.

Powered by flyhalf Jerry Jaravaza, OGs commenced their 2019 campaign with a 118-0 destruction of Yadah last month.

Last weekend, the Groombridge-based side was again in irresistible form as they defeated Mbare Select 79-0.

The young Dragons are likely to rake up another big win when they take on Ancient City on Saturday.

Ancient City are yet to win a game this season after a 20-0 defeat to Mabvuku in the opening weekend last month.

They also failed to turn up for their second match of the season last weekend and were walked over by Southern City.

OH started their season with a 33-10 win over Alex Sports Club before last weekend’s walk over win over Yadah.

This weekend, the Milton Park-based side will be up against Mbare Select and are expected to collect another win and a bonus point.

Southern City are also unbeaten in Group A after their opening weekend 52-5 win over Mbare Select before their walk over win over Ancient City.

The Chitungwiza-based side will be up against Mabvuku at Seke High 1 in another match the hosts will be expected to win.

Pitbulls are undefeated after two wins out of two following victories over Harare Sports Club (77-0) and Chitungwiza (114-0)

This weekend, Pitbulls will be up against Mufakose and are likely to register another lopsided victory.

“Group A has seen a new log leader, with defending championships Pitbulls surging to the top with a comprehensive victory over Chitungwiza,” HRB Shingi Vere said.

“This group is already very tight with six of the eight teams all registering one win and one loss. With only two playoff spots up for grabs; this group is already shaping up to be the group of death.

“Group B see’s Old Georgians maintain top spot and continue their domination of the group. They are still yet to concede a point, which is remarkable for a game such as rugby.”