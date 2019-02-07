Kuipers, Denslow leave for SA

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s top junior triathlon athletes Andie Kuipers and Matt Denslow left for Cape Town, South Africa, yesterday ahead of their participation at the Discovery Triathlon World Cup scheduled for this weekend.

According to the International Triathlon Union (ITU), the Discovery Triathlon World Cup Cape Town is the only ITU World Cup event that takes place on African soil, and the first event on the ITU World Cup race calendar.

But before the weekend’s race, the two will attend a workshop that is set to equip the junior triathletes in their development ahead of their step up to the Under-23 and elite level racing.

Triathlon Zimbabwe (TZ) juniors head coach Pam Fulton, who accompanied the duo to South Africa, said: “This is part of the African Triathlon Union development scheme to prepare athletes for U23 and elite racing level racing.

“This development scheme is to prepare the athletes mentally for when they are at the right age to compete in U23 and elite level so this will be a valuable experience for them going forward.

“In Cape Town they will also be attending lectures such as rules and regulations of triathlon, principles of training and anti-doping.

“Six countries from Africa have been invited including Zimbabwe, South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Mauritius.

“Fourteen athletes will be attending the workshop where they will meet and shadow the elite triathletes and attend their bike and swim orientation, media session and race briefing. On Sunday they will be competing in the Junior Sprint Triathlon before watching the elite triathletes’ race.”

The Cape Town race will serve as a good build-up to the inaugural Bonaqua ATU Troutbeck Juinor African Cup scheduled for the famous resort in Nyanga on February 16.

“They will return to Zimbabwe on Monday and will then travel to Troutbeck to compete in the Bonaqua Troutbeck ATU African Cup event on Saturday, 16 February, which is also the Zimbabwe National Triathlon Championships 2019,” Fulton said.

“The Junior athletes from Tunisia, South Africa, Mauritius and Egypt will also be competing at Troutbeck. Matt and Andie have raced against these same athletes in 2018 at the African Triathlon Championships in Morocco where they both finished fourth hence narrowly missing out on qualifying to compete at Youth Olympics Games 2018.

“They then competed against the same athletes, excluding South Africa, at the Africa Youth Games where they both won silver medals.

“The World Cup Cape Town event will be the first race all these nations compete against each other since April 2018, so it proves for some very exciting racing.”