Jah Signal collaborates with Jamaicans

Rising dancehall star Jah Signal has scored a first in his career as he was chosen to record a song with Jamaican reggae greats Tony Rebel, Queen Ifrica and Exco Levi Dubbed Zimbabwe Peace Song, the full track will be out this weekend and a promotional piece is already circulating online. Reports are that Jah Signal will fly to Jamaica for the video to the song.

“The Jamaicans wanted someone to do the song with them and Jah Signal came out top. They will be doing a video and Jah Signal will fly Jamaica. “This is a great development having to be on a song with people like Tony Rebel, Exco Levi and Queen Ifrica. The full song will be out this weekend,” his handlers said. Jamaicans have always had a soft spot for Zimbabwe with veteran singers such as Sizzla doing a song for the country.

A number of them have visited and performed in the country several times. Jah Signal has been doing well in local dancehall and this has paid off for him as he was recognised by the Jamaicans.

He was recently awarded for the Dancehall Song of the Year with Shinga Muroora and he will be celebrating the award this Saturday in Marondera courtesy of Club Werras.



Club Werras has become a hub for several musicians in the province having hosted a number of popular musicians such as Freeman.

Proprietor Samuel “Boss Werras” Saungweme has a soft spot for dancehall and has a proven track record in the promotion of the genre. On Sunday, he continues the celebrations at Motor Action Sports Club for the Sunday connection.