Hamilton boost for Mountaineers

HARARE – Batsman Hamilton Masakadza is set to return from injury and feature for champions Mountaineers in a crucial Logan Cup tie against log leaders Eagles at Old Hararians Sports Club this morning.

The towering batsman missed the greater part of the country’s premier domestic first class competition owing to an ankle injury he picked up on national duty away in Bangladesh in November.

Eagles lead the four-team Logan Cup table on 26 points from five matches with a game to go in their season while defending champions Mountaineers are in second with 25 points but have two games in hand.

Rhinos are in third place with 24 points while Tuskers are reeling at the bottom of the log with nine points from four games.

The two sides, Rhinos and Tuskers square off at Harare Sports Club starting this morning.

Mountaineers head coach Shepherd Makunura is not looking too far ahead.

“We always take it one game at a time and this one is crucial just like all the other matches that we have played,” Makunura told the Daily News yesterday.

“We need not to look too far ahead to the result and make sure that we concentrate a lot more on our processes. We have Hamilton (Masakadza) coming back into the team from injury so that is a major boost for us.”

The two sides square-off at OH on the background of contrasting fortunes.

Mountaineers thumped Tuskers by an innings and 114 runs at Harare Sports Club on Monday while Eagles slumped to a 262-run against Rhinos at OH Sports Club.

“That we can’t control so we are not too worried. We will try and control what we can which is our performance out there on the field of play,” added Makunura.