UK targets army officials for sanctions

Tendai Kamhungira  •  6 February 2019 12:53PM  •  2 comments

United Kingdom (UK) minister of Africa Harriett Baldwin has said her country is not considering removing sanctions on Zimbabwe, as it contemplates widening the embargo list to include officials in the army, following a recent crackdown on civilians by members of the security forces.

Speaking before the International Development Committee, which was making an inquiry into the Zimbabwe situation as well as exploring steps that the UK can take in assisting the people of Zimbabwe, Baldwin, said actually her government was looking at increasing the number of individuals who are on the targeted list.

“The process of rolling up the EU (European Union) sanctions has come up and the UK has been arguing that it is not yet time for us to allow those to expire. And I think since the recent developments … we think there might be a case for widening it to include further individuals.

“We have been aware that the president has said that heads will roll, we haven’t seen any specific heads rolling, but that might be a good example of the kinds of people who could then be further extended and we could include in the sanctions regime,” Baldwin said, adding that the sanctions are targeted at specific individuals.

Zimbabwe has been calling for the removal of sanctions, claiming they have been inhibiting growth and significantly affecting the country’s economy in a negative way.

The country has been living in isolation for nearly two decades after the former president Robert Mugabe cut ties with the international community at the turn of the new millennium.

This was after he embarked on a bloody land reform programme that resulted in western countries including the UK and the US, imposing an economic embargo on Zimbabwe.

However, the western world had expressed goodwill to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government since Mugabe’s resignation in November 2017, hoping he would depart from his predecessor’s policies and respect human and property rights.

However, post-election violence, which saw the death of at least six people as well as the recent protests where 12 people were killed changed the narrative and the western world’s stance on Zimbabwe.

The recent developments where reports of rape, murder and torture of civilians by members of the security forces were raised, necessitated the International Development Committee to hold an urgent discussion on the situation in Zimbabwe.

“The International Development Committee is holding an urgent evidence session on the situation in Zimbabwe. Following the recent violent crackdown by Zimbabwe’s security forces, this session allows the Committee to explore how the UK and DFID (Department for International Development) in particular, should respond.

“The Committee will first hear from a panel of academic experts before then questioning the minister for Africa, Harriet Baldwin MP, and the head of DFID Zimbabwe,” the organisation said about the discussion.

At least five people were called to give evidence on the situation and proffer recommendations on how the UK government can respond.

Some of the members that gave evidence are Jocelyn Alexander, professor of Commonwealth Studies at the University of Oxford, Stephen Chan, professor of Politics and International Studies at SOAS at University of London, Simukai Chigudu, an associate professor of African Politics at University of Oxford, and Annabel Gerry, head of Department for International Development South Africa and Zimbabwe.

These panellists, however, said nothing had significantly changed in Zimbabwe, compared to the Mugabe regime, as the system was still intact. They further said Zanu PF was a system and individual changes did not mean anything to this complex organisation.

The group said there was need for the UK to assist the people of Zimbabwe through providing sustainable projects as well as funding key sectors like health and education, adding that most people are now living under the poverty datum line.

 

    Comments (2)

    But surely in which country in the world where a responsible Government can allow a handful of people to enjoy freedom to the expense of the majority? Can the British government allow a few individuals to destroy properties killing policeman and burning of other peoples' cars to happen? Many went without food for the days these viloence were taking place beause no one could open his shop fearing for his life from those few misguided elements. So what the british govt is saying is that the Zimbabwe govt should leave people disturbing other peoples' freedoms free. In other words they are saying those people were doing the right thing by destroying other peoples' businesses. What a shame of democracy.

    shunguhadziurayi - 6 February 2019

    I agree 100% with the comment made by shunguhadziurayi. I am a victim of the pre 2000 food and transport riots that assured in the MDC as a political party after the often violent demonstrations in 1998/1999. I had just been issued with a brand new Mazda SDX Double Cab vehicle by my employers when was caught up in a riotous demonstration just after Nyatsime College on my way to collect a sick relative from the Makoni Police Station Complex along the main road. The demonstrators started stoning my car which was brand new and I almost got killed and the vehicle was a complete write-off. My employers were disappointed and up to now I have a phobia for crowds a get so scared as it reminds me of this dreadful day. The NGO's the British Government never say anything about those of us who lost property and were left maimed by demonstrators instead their institutions started funding the opposition parties benefiting from destroying my property. The insurance refused to pay for the car since riots were excluded from the policy. Why are we not talking about the pain being suffered by those who had their shops looted and lost property. Its amazing how this thing called democracy cares about demonstrators and say nothing about their victims. If you want to demonstrate then do it peacefully why burn tyres to prevent others who dont agree with you to also enjoy their rights and go to work if they want to. The next time demonstrators try to destroy my property again I as a citizen will shoot them on sight in defense of my Human Rights. Please let us protect all citizens and not just demonstrators.

    Kufahakurotwi - 6 February 2019

    Post a comment

    Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
    Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
    - Editor

    Your email address will not be shared.
     

    Popular this week

    Download our mobile app
    Loading...

    Popular this week

    © 2019 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

    Made in Zimbabwe
    Design & development by C2 Media     C2 Media