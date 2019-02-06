Soul Jah Love eyes duet with Davido

Dancehall music star Soul Jah Love says he is working hard to cut the mischief tag that has seen him being branded as the bad boy of Zimbabwean music.

The talented singer admits he errs now and again and it is now one of his priorities to avoid being on the wrong side.

The chanter says he is working hard to return to the level he was in 2013, producing more music and focusing on working with Africa’s greats such as Davido.

“This is the year to make amends. You know here and there we are found on the wrong side and I’m trying to cut on that,” he said.

He said he wants to be the person he was in 2013 before all the fame, saying fame can make or break one and he needs to be back to his humble beginnings.

“I want to go back to the person I was in 2013. Fame can make or break you. It can make you think you’re bigger than everything or everyone. I want to be that humble person people knew whether someone said this or that I was always calm. This is what I want to be,” he said.

The chanter said he has many things in store for 2019 which includes aiming for collaboration with Nigerian star Davido.

“I’m now under new management and we will be unveiling it soon. There is a lot planned, more music. I’m hoping to have a duet with Davido or a Jamaican star. This is the target,” he said.

The artiste had a message to his fans saying a lot is coming. “The sky is the limit.

“The year 2019 is a new year and it means new style and more music. I will continue singing even if I’m ill,” he said.