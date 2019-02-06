Simunye shines at Indian festival

from Faridabad, India

Zimbabwe has made a spectacular debut at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela currently running in the Indian District of Faridabad, located about 30 kilometres south of New Delhi.

Award-winning Simunye Arts Ensemble and visual artist Stewart Mauzinyu are representing Zimbabwe at the event that showcases traditional handicrafts, music, dance and food.

Victoria Falls-based Simunye, which has been one of the top dance groups in the annual Chibuku Neshamwari traditional dance festival since 2014, has captured the imagination of thousands of locals who are flocking daily to the colourful event that will end on February 17.

The 10-member group’s explosive mix of Zimbabwean dances is attracting big crowds whenever they perform on the main stage and at the Zimbabwean stand where Mauzinyu is selling a variety of handicrafts.

“We have been delighted to get this opportunity to come to Asia again. We have previously toured China where we did fairly well. We are determined to make the most of this chance. We basically perform most of the Zimbabwean dances,” the group’s founder and director Misheck Muponda told the Daily News.

Simunye’s eclectic set included dances such as jerusarema mbende, muchongoyo, dinhe, chokoto, mbakumba, gule, amabhiza and several other dances from throughout Southern Africa.

“Whenever we get a chance to perform outside Zimbabwe we always ensure that we showcase as many Zimbabwean dances as possible. This time around, because we are also representing Southern Africa, we are also performing a variety of Southern dances and the chihodha dance from Mozambique,” said Muponda.

Surajkund International Crafts Mela is widely regarded as the biggest event of its kind in the world. It is a platform that showcases international handicrafts, and traditions against the backdrop of folk music and traditional dances from all corners of the world.

Apart from Zimbabwe, Africa is represented at the event, organised by Surajkund Mela Authority and Haryana Tourism, by countries such as South Africa, South Sudan, Uganda, Ethiopia, Tunisia and Egypt.