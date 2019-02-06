Rhinos dent Eagles' Logan Cup chase

LEADERS Eagles failed to fly past Rhinos losing by a massive 262 runs on the last day of the Logan Cup match at Old Hararians on Monday.

The defeat coupled with Mountaineers innings and 114-run drubbing of Tuskers saw the lead being reduced to just one point.

Eagles are still on top but sitting dangerously on 26 points from five matches.

Mountaineers closed the gap to one point as they sit on second position with 25 points and a game short of Eagles which will see them leapfrog the flying Eagle.

Rhinos fresh from goring Eagles are in third place and within a striking distance to the title on 24 points while Tuskers anchor the bottom of the four-team table with nine points from four games, the only team out of reach with regards to this year’s Logan Cup championship.

In the match played at OH, the Eagles’ batting went from bad to worse in both innings scoring 269 runs and 120 in the first and second innings respectively.

Rhinos on the other hand enjoyed a purple patch with the bat scoring above 300 in their two innings; 304-9 and 347-8 declaring in both innings.

In the other match played at Harare Sports Club, Mountaineers were stronger with the bat posting 497 runs after batting first.

Struggling Tuskers were bundled out for 127 and 256 runs in their respective innings to lose the match by an innings and 114 runs.