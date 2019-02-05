Zifa seals Umbro deal

ZIFA president Felton Kamambo believes their newly-found marriage with British Sportswear supplier, Umbro, is what the association needed to “enhance our visibility as a football brand.”

The association announced a new kit sponsorship deal with the England-based apparel manufacturer yesterday in the capital for all the national teams, including the women’s teams and will take effect beginning with next month’s make-or-break Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo at the National Sports Stadium.

Prior to this deal, Zifa had no official kit sponsor since parting ways with a Malaysian sportswear company, Mafro, which saw the Warriors play their previous Africa of Nations qualifier matches with unbranded kits.

Apparently, this is not the first time that Zifa has worked with Umbro as they previously sponsored the Warriors five years ago during the successful campaign at the 2014 Chan tournament in South Africa.

Umbro sales director from South Africa, Donovan Bell, signed the deal that will see the Warriors receive among other things official playing kits, training kits, track suits, balls, training equipment etc.

“Since the assumption of office we have been working tirelessly to make sure that our national teams dress appropriately during matches, when they travel as well as during training,” Kamambo said.

“That is why we are here today to officially announce that we engaged Umbro as our official kit sponsor for the next three years.

Umbro is a reputable sportswear and football equipment supplier based in England.

“We are optimistic that our partnership... will enhance our visibility as a football brand. Umbro has the capacity to provide replicas for supporters unlike previously where it has been almost impossible to get national team jerseys.”

Although financial details of the agreement were not very clear, Kamambo said the association will get five percent from the replica sales and they are targeting at selling at least one million jerseys in the next three years.

Errol Dicks chairperson of FC Capetown Consulting who is working as an agent between the two parties was equally excited saying they will not compromise on the quality of the apparel.

“We have signed a three-year contract with an option of additional two years. What we signed when it comes to the replicas is the change of kit every year and renewal annually. When the season starts we gave them a whole set of everything that we first gave them. We replace the kit every year,” Dicks said.

“We will supply them from playing kit, training kit, travelling kit, track suits, rain suits, takkies to everything to whatever the big international team receives we make sure Umbro is going to ensure we facilitate that to all the teams concerned in Zifa.

“We will replace the kit every year. I think the mandate from the president is very clear, he is not gonna compromise on quality.”

“I think let’s look at the dynamics at Zifa, this is a sleeping giant in Africa. You just watch a normal derby between Highlanders and Dynamos or CAPS and Dynamos and there are 40 000 spectators going crazy. They are a proud nation; they are an honourable nation, so they deserve it.”