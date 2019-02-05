Gweru seeks to hire refuse trucks

Helen Kadirire  •  5 February 2019 11:14AM  •  0 comments

Gweru City Council has invited private contractors to bid for the collection of refuse in the city.

In a notice yesterday, the council said they are seeking three refuse trucks to hire.

“The City of Gweru invites bidders to participate in the following tender in terms of section 38 (2) of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets, Chapter 22:23. Hire of three refuse compact trucks.

“Interested eligible bidders may obtain the bidding documents upon payment of a non-refundable fee of $10 plus 15 percent Vat per tender document from the Procurement Management Unit, Town Clerk Department  —Municipal offices, Gweru.”

Bids will be opened on March 1.

