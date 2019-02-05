Comic Pastor stirs debate

Popular comedian Prosper Ngomashi better known as Comic Pastor has sent tongues wagging with pictures of him at a Cape Town hospital where Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is reportedly admitted.

Ngomashi, wearing a President Emmerson Mnangagwa-inscribed scarf, is pictured at Groote Schuur Hospital with social media users suggesting he had visited the reportedly ailing VP.

Speaking to the Daily News, Ngomashi said he did not enter the hospital but just posed for photos on his way from an event.

“I was in South Africa for a private event and I was not even aware of the reports that the VP was there.

“On our way from church someone said go and pray for the ailing person. Someone had a scarf and we just had to pose for photos and contrary to some reports, we did not enter the hospital,” he said.

Comic Pastor is not new to controversy with his skits poking fun at the ruling elites resulting in him being called to the police for questioning on one of his productions which was deemed as a dig at the president.

Media reports were abuzz over the weekend that Chiwenga was airlifted to Cape Town and admitted at the hospital with an unknown medical condition.

Ngomashi has had a skit poking fun at Chiwenga’s pronunciation of words.

Earlier, Ngomashi had posted a video in a plane which seemingly poked fun at the national airliner Air Zimbabwe.

He is featured in the video with a fellow ‘captain’ highlighting gaffes by the national airliner.