Zacc chair, commissioners resign

HARARE - Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) chairperson Job Whabira and the rest of the commissioners resigned yesterday.

In a statement yesterday, chief secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda said President Emmerson Mnangagwa has accepted the resignation.

This comes after Mnangagwa said he was due to “restructure” the Zacc next week.

“The chief secretary to the President and Cabinet advises the nation that His Excellency the President … ED Mnangagwa has accepted the resignation of the chairman of the Zacc … Whabira, with effect from January 31, 2019.

“His Excellency the President extends his gratitude to Whabira and the commissioners for the sacrifice and efforts they rendered to the country in working towards the elimination of the scourge of corruption which threatens to tear apart the very fabric and ethos of our society.

“Furthermore, His Excellency the President accepts the resignation of the rest of the Zacc commissioners with effect from January 31, 2019. All the commissioners have gone on leave pending the finalisation of their terminal benefits.”

Sibanda said Mnangagwa will appoint the new chairperson.

“In the meantime, His Excellency the President will shortly appoint a new chairman in terms of section 254(1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe (No.20), and request for nominees from the committee on Standing Rules and Orders (SROC) in terms of section 254(2) of the Constitution towards the appointment of the rest of commissioners.”

Zacc has been criticised for being a toothless dog and accused of having corrupt commissioners who persecute people on political basis.