US lawyers slam Zim breakdown of law, order

HARARE - The American Bar Association (ABA) yesterday said it was deeply concerned about the ongoing unrest in Zimbabwe, arbitrary arrests and the fast-tracking of trials without due process protections.

This comes after Zimbabwean lawyers staged a demo at the Constitutional Court on Tuesday to demonstrate against the alleged denial of justice for hundreds of people apprehended in a violent crackdown on protests that shut down the country.

At least 1 000 people, including children, have been arrested in connection with protests staged against a 150 percent hike in fuel price hikes.

Lawyers say many are languishing in jail after the appalling manner in which cases were being handled at the courts. The lawyers accused the courts of holding mass trials, fast-tracking cases and systematically-denying accused persons bail.

“While the ABA condemns acts of violence that occurred during recent public protests against the government, we are troubled over allegations of arbitrary arrests and the fast-tracking of trials without due process protections.

“These actions have no place in a democratic society,” the influential body said.

With more than 400 000 members, the ABA is one of the largest voluntary professional membership organisations in the world.

As the national voice of the legal profession, the ABA works to improve the administration of justice, promotes programs that assist lawyers and judges in their work, accredits law schools, provides continuing legal education, and works to build public understanding around the world of the importance of the rule of law.

It said credible reports indicate that many of those arrested are being tried in groups of 50 or more and are being denied the right to bail and to effectively consult their lawyers.

“In some instances, lawyers reportedly have not been informed of the charges against their clients in advance, and it is unclear whether individualised proof of guilt is being required in these deeply flawed proceedings, in which several alleged protestors have already been convicted.

“The ABA urges the government of Zimbabwe to immediately ensure that all the accused are afforded full due process of law, as guaranteed in Zimbabwe’s Constitution and relevant regional and international instruments.

“Without fair trials, trust in government and the rule of law collapses,” the US Bar said in a statement.