Harrison leaves Harare City

HARARE - Many doubted Ryan Harrison when he arrived on the local football scene last season to join his father Mark at Harare City.

And it was expected for someone, who had already announced retirement from professional football having had stints in England and South Africa.

But to his credit, the 32-year-old goalkeeper stood tall between the City goalposts as he put in some tremendous performances for the side.

In the previous season, the Sunshine Boys had been relegated from the Caste Lager Premiership after a poor campaign with the only highlight being their Chibuku Super Cup victory.

When the 2018 season started, the team was preparing for live in the second tier but they bounced back into the top flight a week before kickoff after they bought the franchise of How Mine.

The sunshine Boys punched above their weight to finish in ninth place and also reached the Chibuku Super Cup final.

Ryan was one of the reasons of that success but he has decided to cut short his stay in Zimbabwe opting to return to his native England to pursue a coaching career something his dad Mark believes will be a huge blow to his charges when the 2019 season commences on March 30.

“To be fair, it is a big loss to us. Ryan played a huge contribution last season and we are definitely going to miss him,” Mark told the Daily News.

Mark is, however, banking on the experienced goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupanedengu, who he tips to fill the void left by Ryan.

“We still have Max in our ranks and we have full trust in him. He also did well last season and I spoke to him telling him already on the task that lies ahead,” he said.

“We also have two youngsters we are promoting from the Cubs to be his cover.”

After losing Malvin Gaki and Pritchard Mpelele to Chicken Inn and Manica Diamonds respectively, City have been busy on the transfer market so far.

The sunshine Boys have brought in midfielder Walter Mukanga from Ngezi Platinum Stars, defenders Marshall Machazane (Dynamos) and Milton Ncube (CAPS United).

City have also landed highly-rated holding midfielder Tatenda Tavengwa from relegated Bulawayo City.

The Sunshine Boys have since started their pre-season preparations for the new season and while Mark is happy with recent recruitments, he is not closing the door on more signings.

“I feel we will be a strong squad next season. We want to try and improve from last year. I think we are okay on signings but in football you can never say never,” he said.