Citizens' trials attract stars

HARARE - A huge turnout characterised Harare City Volleyball Club’s trials held on Saturday at Stodart Hall’s Mbare Netball Complex with stars from rival clubs turning up to add to the excitement.

The trials were being used to select players to beef up the club’s men and women teams ahead of the 2019 season.

In the ladies session, at least 24 aspiring players turned up including national league side Manyame duo of Tracy Njanji and Ashley Chimedza.

The men exceeded expectations with the cream of local volleyball stars stampeding to make an impression.

Among those in attendance was the University of Zimbabwe Wolves’ quartet of Tazviona Zvirawa, Keith Machakaire, Terrance Chapingidza and Clayton Murere.

Also present and making it on the provisional list was Tatenda Shamhu from Naba and Black Rhinos’ Tatenda Masawi.

“These are some of the names that are on the provisional list pending medical examinations and club clearances,” Citizens’ club manager Godknows Jembere told the Daily News.

“The turnout was very encouraging particularly on the men’s side, it exceeded our expectations. We trimmed the squads to 24 players apiece but eventually we would like to end up with 18 players in each side.

“Given the calibre of players who made it on the shortlist and those whom we look to retain from last season, it is going to be a positive headache to come up with complete squads that can fight for silverware in the coming season and of course the issue of medicals and club clearances will also come in handy during this selection criteria.”

Harare City ladies finished first in both the Harare Volleyball League and the Zimbabwe Volleyball National League while their male counterparts claimed silver in both leagues playing second fiddle to UZ Wolves.