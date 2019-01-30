Rhinos not done yet

HARARE - Black Rhinos are still looking to add at least two more strikers in their quest to build a team that can fight for silverware in the 2019 Castle Lager Premiership season scheduled to start on March 30.

Chauya Chipembere finished the 2018 season in seventh place with 49 points and trailed champions FC Platinum by 29 points.

The army side has secured the services of midfielders Gift Saunyama and Marvellous Mukumba from Dynamos during this off-season transfer window.

They have also added ZPC Kariba strikers Francisco Zekumbawire and Moses Demera while Andrew Tandi joined the One Commando-based side from Bulawayo Chiefs.

Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa is pleased with the business they have concluded so far and is now left with adding reinforcements upfront.

The club’s top striker, Lot Chiwunga is likely to miss the start of the 2019 season as he is currently recovering from an operation after suffering a leg injury last December.

“We just want to add depth especially upfront. Last season we struggled for goals so maybe we needed to add about two strikers to compete with those we had in the team last season,” Maruwa said.

“We are there to fight; we need to improve from last season’s position that is why we are beefing up the squad.”

A number of established Premier League players are also hoping to impress Maruwa during this pre-season.

“So far so good, our preparations are going on so well, the boys are raring to go. There are new guys who are trying their luck. There’s Farai Mupasiri, Brian Muzondiwa, Brian Chinhoyi and Leeroy Murape,” he said.

The army side also recalled right back Jameson Mukombwe from a loan spell at FC Platinum while left back Wilson Chakanyuka and centre back Obey Gada have also returned after a stay at Yadah last season.

“It shows that we need to strengthen our team and that’s why we need our best players back; we need to fight for honours so we need everyone who is associated with Black Rhinos to come back and help us in the cause,” added Maruwa.

“We need to improve from last season’s number seven position to maybe top four and when we talk of top four it’s either one, two, three or four.”

Meanwhile, the club facilitated a motivation talk for their players with ex-Dynamos midfield maestro Eddie Mashiri during the team’s training session at Motor Action Sports Club.

Mashiri and his partner Shingi Mungwini took the players through real life issues encouraging them to invest wisely while they still can in preparation for life after football.

The pair also touched on the dangers of drug abuse including marijuana and the cough syrup Broncleer.

“It’s always my wish that these players prepare for life after football. It’s very key which is why I invited Eddie to come and address them and possibly teach them one or two things so that they come out of their comfort zone, zoom into the future and prepare accordingly,” Maruwa said.

Mashiri said: “It’s always good to take part in life transforming themes such as the one we are running with. As former players we have been there before, we don’t enjoy seeing some of our yesteryear stars destitute.

“We may not have found people to advise us then, the current players are a privileged lot. We will go round all the Premiership clubs and beyond preaching this gospel.”



