'Medical students studying abroad must register'

HARARE - Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe (MDPCZ) has urged medical and dental students studying abroad to register with the organisation to ease their entry into practice when they return back home.

“It has come to the notice of the MDPCZ that a significant number of Zimbabweans are studying medicine and dentistry abroad with a view to return home to undertake the internship and subsequent register as medical and dental practitioners. Council is calling such medical and dental students to register with the MDPCZ as medical or dental students in terms of Section 77(3) of the Health Professions Act (Chapter 27:19).

“This will enable the students to undertake elective training whilst on holiday thereby enhancing their familiarisation with the local system in designated Teaching Units in preparation for the MDPCZ registration examination upon successful completion of their medical/dental degree,” MDPCZ said in a statement.

MDPCZ said candidates will not be allowed to sit the Council registration examination without the Education Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFGM) verification and the required entry requirements as this has become necessary to safeguard the public of Zimbabwe by ensuring that health care is provided by qualified and competent doctors.