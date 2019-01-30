3 IPPs seek power generation licences

HARARE - Three independent power producers (IPPs) have approached the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) seeking licences to venture into electricity generation.

Zera said it had received applications from Monopower Solar Private Limited; Zororo Energy Company and Guruve Solar Park Private Limited.

The Monopower project is expected to include the construction of six kilometres of a 13kV transmission line to connect the proposed solar plant to the existing Chertsey Gweru 132kV substation.

Zororo Energy Company (Private) Limited applied to construct a 50MW Solar Plant Province at Utopia Farm, Melfort, Bromley in Mashonaland East Province. Guruve Solar Park Private Limited proposed to construct, a 5,5MW Solar Plant at Dunavet, Guruve District in Mashonaland Central Province.

According to Zera, the applicants intend to sell the generated power to the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC).

Government has been making efforts to reduce the country’s power import bill by embarking on new power generation projects.