UK-based Zim businessman keen to promote twinning links

HARARE - A UK-based Zimbabwean businessman has mooted a plan to form twinning links between several local authorities and those in the Diaspora — something which could attract foreign funding.

Spearheading the idea is Trust Simbarashe Gushure — an international business ambassador for the City of Nottingham in England and chairperson of Equality and Fairness Commission — who has sent a letter to Local Government minister July Moyo, to see if multiple twin-city arrangements would work.

Nottingham is twinned already with Harare, but the two-city arrangement has been on ice over sharp differences with the ousted Robert Mugabe regime.

Gushure, who has spent 17 years in Nottingham City, said he is aiming to use his vast experience to arrange various twinning links for local authorities with UK authorities.

“I believe my vast experience of working with local authorities and local government would be an asset to my home country Zimbabwe.

“I am keen to serve my home country of which I love and welcome the opportunity to do so. Twinning will enable changes in the local authorities and service delivery to be improved,” he told the Daily News.

Moyo confirmed receipt of Gushure’s letter, and threw his weight behind his proposal.

“Gushure expressed a keen interest in working with various local authorities to bring awareness to them regarding the benefits of twinning with other local authorities in other countries.

“Among the issues of economic cooperation discussed with him, topical was the development of relations through twinning with various cities,” Moyo said.

Moyo urged the cities to give Gushure support.

“His experience and knowledge from working with other local authorities outside of Zimbabwe will be a great asset as this idea is in line with the president’s vision and mantra that Zimbabwe is open for business.

“I am receptive of his initiative to hold seminars so as to bring awareness of the benefits twinning brings to local authorities. It is my desire that you will give him all the support he needs.”

The connection between Nottingham and the capital of Zimbabwe was established 30 years ago. Gushure has been frantically working with the Harare City Council to revive the twinning agreement between the two cities after the advent of the new dispensation led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.