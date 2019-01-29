Nelson Chamisa fears for his life

Fungai Kwaramba • 29 January 2019 8:26AM • 11 comments
HARARE - MDC leader Nelson Chamisa says his life is now in danger following his harassment by State security agents over the weekend, the Daily News can report.
Nonsense....all Zimbabweans lives are in danger not only for this attention seeking boy..who is always playing it to the gallery......You lost it this time young man.....Zimbos showed you kuti you are just chasing the wind and you are nobody....Go to hell small boy.
NC is still in election mode, this phase is gone chikomana. Coming to Tuku funeral very late to attract mob attention will not change anything. Zimbos need a stable and high quality leader like Tsva..., not this young celebrity kikikiki. unfortunately the man is nomore.
@Clemence, you are the one who should go to hell. You should have seen how Chamisa was received at Madziwa, despite crass attempts by your stupid party to bar him. Do you ZANU guys share and smoke stupidity or what?
These Zanu gukurahundists aint seen nothing yet. There is a revolution that is sweeping across Zimbabwe and it is unstoppable. Your desperation has gone to shocking levels. What would you get in barring the People's President from tuku's funeral
Dead people's president. kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkky Your silly revolution will not go anywhere you psychiatric and your other fools who call their party of fools president a president of the people. President of the people is at Munhumutapa building and State House. Whether you like it or not that is the truth even in the Almighty's records. The sweeping revolution of destruction shall make you die without spending a night at the Rainbow Hotel or at a shebeen in makokoba. Who can threaten a psychiatric person's life? Kupererwa nezve kunyora uku. Chanyiswa is not and will never be a threat to ED but to his party of hooligans. Kana akafa ane chibatsiro cheyi? Iye ari kungouraya wani in the hope of discrediting ZANU PF Government.
This Chamisa has a new tactic of drawing people's attention, he goes where there is a gathering and do everything that attracts attention. He breaks security protocols to attract reaction from security personnel. He is just trying to make himself relevant, typical of ajigija. Shame.
Nero Nero wozodii paya kutsvaga relevance neku provoker security. Yes u got the relevance bt ukukwadzisa vana vevanhu. Msaitiswe na Nero amana
Nhai Nero waimboti hapadyiwe rinopisa wani, vanhu vakungodya wani. Iwe ungakwatisa gandanga iwewe. Typical SRC President
nero ndewekungoda kushandisa vanhu kuti awokwewo kunzi aripo....ungati upenyu hwangu hwavapanjodzi nekuti wakarambidzwa kugara pasina nzvimbo yako kkkkk hakuna president akadaro..un clemence usati chamisa people"s president nekuti ini handimudi asi uti my president nekuti ndewako wega nevamwe vako vachirikunyengedzwa nema jigisi seperwe ini ndakatosiyana nezvake kare ndatoona kuti mwana mudiki uyu hapana zvinozikanwa...kana azoyaruka ndozotangirawo ipapo.
I think MDC people and all urbanites are Chamisa's greatest enemies and downfall. Instead of Chamisa thinking of how to successfully penetrate the rural areas where 89% of all headmen are ZANUPF and 91% of all chiefs who got cars are ZANUPF, Chamisa is busy foolishly spending his time being called a People's President. There is never such a title. Mrs Clinton lost although she was more liked compared to Trump but she has not given herself a foolish title. Our folly is having an opposition crying for jiggies. Can you sustain an economy nema jiggies. Sorry nana, be careful, pishaa , go back to ECD of politics. Time is moving on and you will be left behind Asante Sana
Moti itiramusindo,kuenda Kunhamo kunounzeiko kuneso talaria its furuweri???????
Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive,
vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful
language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from
contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor
© 2019 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Made in ZimbabweDesign & development by C2 Media
C2 Media