Tuku tributes continue to pour in

HARARE - Tributes for the late music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi who passed away on Wednesday continue to pour in and the Daily News brings you some from various places.

Television personality Lovemore Banda: “Three years ago, your newspaper carried an interview in which Tuku said he valued the love from children because they do not lie.

“Last night my little daughter cried. When I asked why she said it was because their class was supposed to visit Pakare Paye Arts Centre in the third term and now they will not ‘because Oliver will not be there.’”

Renowned stone sculptor, musician and businessman Bryn Taurai Mteki: “Tuku deserves the national hero status because he has to be rewarded for being the great Ambassador of Zimbabwe. We need to show the world that we are truly democratic.

“He is the finest musician in Africa to emerge from Zimbabwe and in his time as a musician he managed to conquer the world.

“He is the grandmaster of the arts industry and is not replaceable at all. Tuku is a legend, he is my father and friend. I vividly remember my encounters with him in the United States when we shared memories and diaries as people coming from the same ghetto of Highfield.

“Tuku and I were neighbours in Highfield were we grew up just opposite Highfield Community School while Tuku lived near Old Highfield Clinic. I say do well our national hero!”

Singer Kelly Rusike: “No words are apt to describe the loss and pain we all feel... His contribution to the industry was second to none...

“A legend, a friend and a dear big brother gone to soon...RIP Samanyanga.”

Singer Goodchild: “It’s so sad Nzou has a left us! He has left a big void in the Zimbabwe music industry. One of the greatest musical exports has left us, he has left us as orphans. What a legend! From vinyl through to cassettes, iPods, to the disc-man and now to smart phones, his music still plays. The melodies, rhythm and strong social messages in his music, well received in Zimbabwe and beyond our borders, has stood the test of time and will play on for many years to come. May his family, friends and fans find comfort in knowing that mudhara has played his part, fought a good fight and it’s time for him to rest. We will forever cherish your contribution to the Industry.”

ZIPP president Blessing Kasiyamhuru: “It is with deep sadness that I received news that our very own Zimbabwean music icon, Mtukudzi has passed on to glory. Mtukudzi who stepped onto the music scene in 1977, grew to become the most internationally-acclaimed musician to ever come out of Zimbabwe. At the time of his passing on he had done over 60 albums which celebrate and are rooted in our local Zimbabwean culture and heritage. He has left an example of how important it is to make your nativity a central aspect of your music as an artiste.

“The other lesson he has left for all of us is how important it is to utilise your God-given gift and live out your calling to the fullest.

“He even surpassed being just a musician, diversifying himself into mentoring other musicians, being an entrepreneur, a philanthropist and human rights activist. His life was well and fully-lived and his legacy shall live on.

“His music shall forever be with us, his contributions to society shall forever be appreciated & his accomplishments shall forever inspire us. Mtukudzi passed on culture through his songs. He passed on cultural knowledge through his lyrics as well as Shona idioms and knowledge.

“He would sing about how Shona customs were carried out, how to respect and the troubles in our society. Also sang gospel songs to encourage the lowly in spirit.

Humour was also found in his songs while serenading those in love with songs like Svovi Yangu.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family, friends, colleagues & the nation of Zimbabwe at large. May God’s Spirit console everyone at this time of mourning. Our beloved Mtukudzi shall be sadly missed but his legacy shall eternally be etched in our hearts. May his dear beloved soul rest in eternal peace, power and glory!”

Radio personality Tendayi Chakanyuka: “I am still numb. It’s yet to sink in. That I will never see my ‘father-in-law’ again.... and he will never again hug me and say ‘hello daughter in law’.... a symbol of humility he was. Regardless of his popularity and international-recognition, he remained unbelievably grounded. A voice of reason, a father figure, a genuinely ‘jolly good fella’ who remained true to his identity, his beliefs and values.... I salute this true icon and I’m heartbroken.

Fambayi zvakanaka Nzou, you ran a good race. To amai Mtukudzi nemhuri... words fail me. Mwari Munyaradzi ngaave nemi panguva ino. RIP baba, and thank you for your immense contribution to our industry over the years’’.



