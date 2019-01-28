Madinda outlines vision

BULAWAYO - Highlanders technical manager Madinda Ndlovu believes the club needs to maintain its identity in their development and recruitment policy as they seek to reclaim past glory days.

As the country’s oldest club and with nine Zimbabwean championships, Bosso have somehow fallen off their perch in recent years.

The last of those nine titles came way back in 2006.

The closest Bosso came of winning the title since then was in the 2012 and 2013 seasons when they finished in second place on both occasions.

Ndlovu was hired to lead the team last year and assembled an exciting young and dynamic squad that finished the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership campaign in fifth place, some 27 points behind champions FC Platinum.

Although they started the season well, they lost their way midway through the campaign which greatly hampered their chances of challenging for the title.

Speaking at the club’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday, Ndlovu said they were working hard to bring in the players with the calibre and pedigree to compete and at the same time play entertaining football.

“We need to maintain the Highlanders philosophy. It entails making sure the fans from Soweto are up and happy,” Ndlovu told the Bosso members in attendance.

“We need to play the entertaining football but the entertaining football sometimes has results, sometimes it doesn’t.

“Our philosophy will be introduced from the junior teams to the first team. It will also help us identify those who qualify to play for Highlanders.

“We need talented players that have the discipline that protects the image of the team and the sponsors; players who will proudly represent Bosso and be ambassadors of the sponsors.”

Bosso have already signed strikers Bukhosi Sibanda and Prince Dube ahead of the start of the 2019 season on March 30.

Nqobizitha Masuku has also returned to the club while Cleopas Kapupurika has joined from Dynamos.

They have also recruited Mbekelezi Manzini Sibanda after he impressed during a trial period held earlier this month.

After an arduous negotiation, Bosso also managed to convince highly-rated defender Peter Muduhwa to sign a new two-year deal.

Also speaking at the AGM, Bosso chairperson Kenneth Mhlophe applauded the members and the fans for the support they gave the team last season.

“I want to thank the team and the supporters for the unity. We want to thank our sponsors and all those that have helped the club,” Mhlophe said.

“Your contributions will go a long way in helping Highlanders. Together as a team we can make it.”

However, more importantly for Bosso, there was some good news on the financial front according to the treasurer Donald Ndebele’s presentation.

There was a remarkable improvement as the club narrowed its loses from $185 000 in 2017 to $35 000 last year.

On the credit front, Highlanders’ legacy debt now stands at $800 000 which signals a reduction of $30 000 from the 2017 financial report.

This was mainly due to the improved attendance figures at home games at Barbourfields Stadium last season and the sponsorship package from their main shirt sponsor NetOne.

Bosso chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube told the members that the club is making a number of adjustments to the constitution and secretariat in order to align with the Fifa Club Licensing requirements.

Meanwhile, candidates for the club’s next weekend’s election were also confirmed after they successfully filed their nomination papers.

Incumbent vice chairperson Modern Ngwenya is seeking a second term and will go against Longwe Ndlovu.

Ndebele is also seeking a second term as the Bosso treasurer and will have to fend off the challenge from Charles Ndlovu.